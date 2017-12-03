Waterloo man dead after Sunday morning crash

DEKALB, Ind. (WANE) – According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a man is dead after driving off a road early Sunday morning. Police say at 5:45 the driver ran off the roadway into the ditch on the south side of CR 40 at CR 41 while driving on a curve.

The vehicle continued in the ditch before striking a tree.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as 29-year-old Jason Lowman of Waterloo.

The DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by DeKalb County EMS, Auburn Fire, and the DeKalb County coroner.