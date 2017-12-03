SILVER ALERT declared for 88-year-old Anderson woman

ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Joy Margie Hays, 88, Anderson.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating her disappearance.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 95 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

Hays was last seen Saturday at 4 p.m. in Anderson. She was driving a Maroon 1999 Buick Park Avenue with Indiana plate RHU755.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 765-642-0221 or call 911.