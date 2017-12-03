Scott Scores 31 As Fort Wayne MBB Tops SIUE 86-71

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – 31 points from senior Bryson Scott helped the Fort Wayne men’s basketball team to an 86-71 win over SIUE on Sunday (Dec. 3) afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The first half saw nine Mastodons record a field goal as Fort Wayne took a 43-31 lead to the break. SIUE’s only lead in the game came after the first basket of the contest. A 10-0 run by Fort Wayne helped the ‘Dons go up 14-4. The stretch featured dunks by Dylan Carl and Xzavier Taylor.

The Cougars would advance within four points, 54-50, at the 11:03 mark of the second half. The ‘Dons extended their lead back to double-digits thanks to their work at the foul line. Fort Wayne made 15-of-18 free throws over the game’s final 10 minutes, while SIUE made only 2-of-4 in that same stretch.

Scott added eight rebounds to his 31 points. It is Scott’s third 30-point output of the season. John Konchar had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for a double-double. Matt Weir totaled 10 points and five assists. Jax Levitch knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points.

Fort Wayne earned a season-high 19 assists on 28 field goals.

The win is Fort Wayne’s 19th consecutive home non-league victory.

SIUE falls to 1-6 while the ‘Dons improve to 6-3 with their third straight victory.

Fort Wayne is back in action on Wednesday (Dec. 6) at Akron. It will be only the second ever meeting between the ‘Dons and Zips.