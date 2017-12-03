Scott Scores 31 As Fort Wayne MBB Tops SIUE 86-71

IPFW Staff Published:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – 31 points from senior Bryson Scott helped the Fort Wayne men’s basketball team to an 86-71 win over SIUE on Sunday (Dec. 3) afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The first half saw nine Mastodons record a field goal as Fort Wayne took a 43-31 lead to the break. SIUE’s only lead in the game came after the first basket of the contest. A 10-0 run by Fort Wayne helped the ‘Dons go up 14-4. The stretch featured dunks by Dylan Carl and Xzavier Taylor.

The Cougars would advance within four points, 54-50, at the 11:03 mark of the second half. The ‘Dons extended their lead back to double-digits thanks to their work at the foul line. Fort Wayne made 15-of-18 free throws over the game’s final 10 minutes, while SIUE made only 2-of-4 in that same stretch.

Scott added eight rebounds to his 31 points. It is Scott’s third 30-point output of the season. John Konchar had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for a double-double. Matt Weir totaled 10 points and five assists. Jax Levitch knocked down three 3-pointers for nine points.

Fort Wayne earned a season-high 19 assists on 28 field goals.

The win is Fort Wayne’s 19th consecutive home non-league victory.

SIUE falls to 1-6 while the ‘Dons improve to 6-3 with their third straight victory.

Fort Wayne is back in action on Wednesday (Dec. 6) at Akron. It will be only the second ever meeting between the ‘Dons and Zips.

Related Posts