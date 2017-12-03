Science Sunday: Light

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s still time to catch Science Central’s winter programs. Science Central offers various learning activities for visitors of all ages

Martin Fisher of Science Central joined First News for another morning of Science Sunday. This time, the discussion was about light.

Science Central is an exciting mix of inspiring and fun hands-on learning and engaging fun. Each year through attendance, programming, and outreach they impact over 140,000 individuals and have served nearly 2 million people since opening.

You and your family can check out Science Central Wednesday through Sunday. It’s located on Clinton Street. Click here for more.