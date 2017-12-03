Police find shooting victim dead inside van on Winter Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was found shot inside of a van on Winter Street Sunday evening, according to city police spokesman Officer Mark Bieker.

Police were called to Winter Street north of Roosevelt Drive at 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Bieker said officers arrived and found a man in the driver’s seat of a van parked along the curb. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead.

Detectives canvassed the area looking for potential witnesses and to gather more information about what happened. Crime scene technicians also gathered and photographed potential evidence.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was available.

The shooting is under investigation.