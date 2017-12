SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame is playing on New Years Day again.

For a second straight year, the Fighting Irish will play on January 1st. They are set to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Notre Dame lost two of their final three games this season with finish with a 9-3 record.

Purdue is heading to a bowl for the first time since 2012 and they will take on Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl.