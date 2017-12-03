North Side High School hosting 31st Christmas Party for Kids Surviving Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of students and staff at North Side High School is hosting the annual Christmas Party for Kids Surviving Cancer. It’s the 31st year for the annual event.

The party celebrates children who have battled cancer and their families and tries to give them a fun and stress-free environment. Twenty-two families are expected to attend this year.

It includes food donated by Mexigrill, holiday music, face painting, dance performances, and a special visit from Santa.

Each year, North Side students and staff work with Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana to put it all together.

The group of volunteers works to raise money throughout the year to host the event. Students then adopt a family and shop for Christmas presents for the children in that family.

Students also wrap all of the gifts and organize the entertainment.

Dozens of students from several student groups come together for the annual event that many hold dear to their hearts.

“This is the highlight of the year for so many of our students, especially those who have participated for several years,” Crystel Miller, a teacher at North Side High School said. “Hosting this party is a proud tradition at North Side, and our students have so much fun while supporting families during a difficult time.”

The party runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at North Side High School, 475 E. State Blvd.