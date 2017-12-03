Knicks win convincingly in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Westchester Knicks defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 107-94, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,792. Nigel Hayes led all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-17 shooting for Westchester, snapping Fort Wayne’s eight-game winning streak. Saturday’s loss was also the first home loss of the 2017-18 season for the Mad Ants.

Making his season-debut, two-way player Alex Poythress led Fort Wayne in scoring with 21 points on 9-of-18 shooting.

With a tie after the opening quarter, Westchester outscored Fort Wayne 58-40 over the next 24 minutes to take control of the game. Isaiah Hicks registered another impressive scoring output with 22 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Westchester’s frontcourt duo of Hayes and Luke Kornet aided in the Knicks scoring efforts as the duo knocked down seven three-point shots to lead Westchester’s 50 percent clip (12-for-24) from beyond the arc.

Despite strong efforts from Poythress, Fort Wayne was paced by 19 from DeQuan Jones and 10 each from Jarrod Uthoff and Stephan Hicks.

Walt Lemon Jr., fresh off receiving his NBA G League Player of the Month award, was held in check to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

In his first game back in Fort Wayne after being released earlier this season, Adam Woodbury registered two rebounds in just under five minutes of action.

Both teams return to action on Monday with Westchester returning home against Maine, while Fort Wayne will host Reno.