Jaguars thump Colts again, stay in thick of AFC playoff hunt

(TSX / STATS) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 30-10 Sunday at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars (8-4) remain tied for first place in the AFC South with Tennessee and rebounded well from a disappointing 27-24 loss at Arizona last week.

Jacksonville has also locked in its first non-losing season since 2010 and will have four chances to achieve its first winning season in a decade.

Bortles led the Jaguars to a sweep over the Colts (3-9), completing 26-of-35 passes and elevating his play on third down. The Jaguars converted nine times in 15 situations.

Jacksonville put the game away with a 67-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. Bortles was perfect on all four passes on the drive for 55 yards. Rookie running back Leonard Fournette capped the march with a 5-yard touchdown run. He walked in as Indianapolis’ defense wilted.

The score gave the Jaguars a 24-3 lead with 10:34 to play in the third quarter.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett did find receiver T.Y. Hilton for a 40-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2 with 6:40 to play in the third quarter, but Indianapolis never threatened again.

The Jaguars added two field goals to cruise to the victory.

The Jaguars sparked their first touchdown drive by successfully faking a punt. Punter Brad Nortman completed a 29-yard pass to tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the Colts’ 22-yard line.

Bortles completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to receiver Marqise Lee to give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead with 6:18 left in the first quarter.

The teams traded field goals. Jacksonville’s Josh Lambo hit a 30-yarder before Indianapolis’ Adam Vinatieri was true from 27.

The Jaguars built a 16-3 lead at halftime. Bortles delivered an excellent pass to the back corner of the end zone to receiver Keelan Cole for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:55 to play in the second quarter.

The Colts drove into Jaguars territory before cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked off Brissett at the 6-yard line with 33 seconds left to end the threat.

NOTES: Jaguars DE Calais Campbell broke the franchise’s single-season sack record in the first quarter. Campbell sacked Brissett to push his total to 12.5. Tony Brackens (12 in 1999) had owned the mark. The Jaguars played a tribute on their video boards in the second quarter to honor Campbell. The 10-year-veteran smiled and raised up his arm in appreciation. … Indianapolis RB Frank Gore moved to fifth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, passing former Pittsburgh running back Jerome Bettis and former San Diego running back LaDainian Tomlinson. Gore ran for 42 yards in the first half, eclipsing Bettis in the second quarter and moved past Tomlinson in the third. Gore finished with 61 yards and has 13,696 yards in his 13-year career. … Indianapolis CB Pierre Desir suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and did not return. … Jaguars RT Jermey Parnell returned to the starting lineup after missing three games. LB Telvin Smith (shoulder) and WR Allen Hurns (ankle) were inactive. Smith became the first Jaguars defensive player to miss a start this season. … The Colts were without CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) and C Ryan Kelly (concussion).