Habitat for Humanity thrives while adding 200th homeowner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Habitat for Humanity works to provide families with stability and independence through homeownership.

Women Build in particular seeks to empower women. It’s in its 10th year locally.

Lindsay Hannah, the director of development at Habitat for Humanity, and homeowner Allison Massey joined First News to talk more about the builds.

Women Build is a month-long event where women work to help Habitat families. Women Build seeks to engage and empower women through volunteering, fundraising and advocacy for the opportunity of affordable homeownership provided to hardworking families through Habitat.

Massey will be welcoming two good friends to the community through the Habitat program. During their class-time together, hours volunteering, and such they became close. The two friends will now be moving into their homes next Friday.

Their move marks the 199th & 200th homeowners. Massey is ecstatic to be neighbors with her friends who also have children the same age as hers.

