Families visit tree farms in search of perfect Christmas tree

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Christmas being only 22 days away, many families spent their Sunday looking for that perfect tree.

The Staller family went to the Koontz Tree Farm because they think picking out a real tree with loved ones is better than buying a fake one.

“You’re together and doing it together,” said Ariel Staller, who came with her family. “You’re picking it out together. It’s just more family than going to the store and picking a fake one.”

For the Kanning family, visiting the Koontz Tree farm is a holiday tradition. This year, they’re making a slight tweak.

“My daughter decided she wanted soft needles this year instead of the prickly ones because when she has to hang the ornaments she gets stuck by the prickles,” explained Susan Kanning. “So she wanted a soft pine this year.”

Over at the St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm, they’ve got more than 15,000 trees to choose from.

5-year-old Finnegan Thompson says Santa is going to be blown away by his tree this year.

“We can put a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, and lot of ornaments on it,” he said.

To check out Koontz Tree Farm visit 6827 Huguenard Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46818. They’re open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekdays the owners ask that you call ahead and make an appointment.

The St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm is located at 9801 St Joe Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46835 and is open Sundays through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Both farms will continue selling trees as long as they last, even after the holiday season is over.