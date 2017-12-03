Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson inactive with neck injury

Running back Adrian Peterson was inactive for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams because of a neck injury.

Peterson injured his neck a week ago and had been listed as questionable.

Also missing among the late games in Week 13 on Sunday was New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, out for the second consecutive game because of an injured left ankle.

The Saints were also facing the Carolina Panthers in a key NFC South matchup without another key rookie defensive back, safety Marcus Williams, already ruled out with a groin injury.

The Panthers were without tight end Greg Olsen, who has been dealing with a broken foot.

Earlier, Darrelle Revis made his season debut for the Kansas City Chiefs against his former team, the New York Jets — and as a captain, no less.

Signed by Kansas City last week as a free agent, Revis was active at the Jets and started.

Revis played two stints with the Jets, from 2007-12 and 2015-16, but wasn’t nearly as dominant last year as he was in his “Revis Island” days, and the Jets allowed him to leave after last season.

Revis was out of work until signing a two-year deal with the Chiefs, who have lost five of their past six games.

Second-year linebacker Darron Lee was a surprise inactive for the Jets. There was no immediate reason given for Lee not playing. Lee, second on New York with 86 total tackles, wasn’t previously listed on the team’s injury report.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-ARIZONA

Rams: WR Robert Woods (shoulder), QB Brandon Allen, RB Justin Davis, RB Malcolm Brown, CB Kevin Peterson, T Cornelius Lucas, OLB Connor Barwin.

Cardinals: RB Adrian Peterson (neck), WR John Brown (toe) QB Matt Barkley, IlB Denoe Bucannon (ankle), DL Corey Peters (neck), S/CB Rudy Ford, WR Carlton Agudosi.

CAROLINA-NEW ORLEANS

Panthers: TE Greg Olsen (foot), C Ryan Kalil, OT Amini Silantulu, QB Garrett Gilbert, DE Zach Moore, CB LaDarius Gunter and LB Andrew Gachkar

Saints: CB Marshon Lattimore (ankle), S Marcus Williams (groin), RB Jonathan Williams, OL Cameron Tom, T Bryce Harris, WR Austin Carr and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad.

NEW YORK GIANTS-OAKLAND

Giants: LB Jonathan Casillas (neck, wrist), G Justin Pugh (back), CB Eli Apple (hip), QB Davis Webb, WR Travis Rudolph, LB Jeremy Cash, DT Khyri Thornton.

Raiders: WR Amari Cooper (concussion, ankle), CB David Amerson (foot), LB Cory James (knee), QB Connor Cook, DL Jihad Ward, T Jylan Ware, DT Darius Latham.

CLEVELAND-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, WR Sammie Coates, WR Bryce Treggs, RB Darius Hillary, OL Marcus Martin, TE Matt Lengel, DL T.Y. McGill

Chargers: QB Cardale Jones, RB Branden Oliver, LB James Onwualu, OT Michael Ola, TE Sean Culkin, WR Mike Williams, DT Corey Liuget

KANSAS CITY-NEW YORK JETS:

Chiefs: RB Charcandrick West, LB Tamba Hali, LB Dee Ford, QB Tyler Bray, S Eric Murray, OL Jordan Devey, OL Parker Ehinger.

Jets: LB Darron Lee, CB Juston Burris, OL Ben Ijalana, OL Jonotthan Harrison, QB Christian Hackenberg, CB Robert Nelson, LB Freddie Bishop.

DETROIT-BALTIMORE

Lions: WR Bradley Marquez, RB Ameer Abdullah (neck), RB Dwayne Washington, CB Jamal Agnew (knee), S Rolan Milligan, C Travis Swanson (knee), T Emmett Cleary.

Ravens: WR Breshad Perriman, RB Terrance West, CB Jaylen Hill, G Maurice Shakir, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley, G Jermaine Eluemunor.

DENVER-MIAMI

Broncos: RB De’Angelo Henderson, T Cyrus Kouandjio, G Ron Leary, QB Paxton Lynch, NT Domata Peko, WR Jordan Taylor, DE Derek Wolfe.

Dolphins: QB Matt Moore, RB Damien Williams, CB Torry McTyre, DT Davon Godchaux, G Isaac Asiata, G Jermon Bushrod, TE A.J. Derby

HOUSTON-TENNESSEE

Texans: WR Will Fuller V, WR Cobi Hamilton, OLB LaTroy Lewis, OLB Brennan Scarlett, G Kyle Fuller, OT Julien Davenport, NT Chunky Clements.

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Rishard Matthews, CB Kalan Reed, FB Jalston Fowler, G/C Corey Levin, DE David King.

NEW ENGLAND-BUFFALO

Patriots: DL Trey Flowers (rib), OTs Marcus Cannon (ankle) and LaAdrian Waddle (ankle), WRs Chris Hogan (shoulder) and Matthew Slater, LB Trevor Reilly (concussion) and RB Mike Gillislee.

Bills: WR Kelvin Benjamin (right knee), TE Nick O’Leary (back), FB Mike Tolbert (hamstring), CB Shareece Wright, OLs Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), John Miller and Conor McDermott.

MINNESOTA-ATLANTA

Vikings: T Mike Remmers (back), QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, T Aviante Collins, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson

Falcons: CB Desmond Trufant (concussion), CB Brian Poole (back), LB Sean Weatherspoon, T Austin Pasztor, WR Nick Williams, RB Terrence Magee, G Sean Harlow

TAMPA BAY-GREEN BAY

Buccaneers: RB Doug Martin, S Josh Robinson, CB Vernon Hargreaves III, S T.J. Ward, C Joe Hawley, DE Robert Ayers Jr., DT Clinton McDonald

Packers: CB Kevin King, CB Donatello Brown, OL Lucas Patrick, OL Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, DT Montravius Adams, LB Chris Odom

INDIANAPOLIS-JACKSONVILLE

Colts: CB Rashaan Melvin, C Ryan Kelly, CB D.J. White, TE Darrell Daniels, TE Ross Travis, OT Tyreek Burwell, DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Jaguars: LB Telvin Smith, G Patrick Omameh, WR Allen Hurns, CB Jalen Myrick, DL Eli Ankou, OT Josh Wells, OT William Poehls.

SAN FRANCISCO-CHICAGO

49ers: DB Antone Exum Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, DL Aaron Lynch, DL D.J. Jones, DL Tank Carradine, C Tim Barnes and RB Jeremy McNichols.

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, DB Deon Bush, RB Taquan Mizzell, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, DB Bryce Callahan, DB Adrian Amos and OL Hroniss Grasu.

