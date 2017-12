FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are searching for a male subject after an armed robbery at Papa Johns on 1575 Goshen Rd.

Police were called at around 2:38 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect was reported to have worn a mask and then removed it.

He was also said to be carrying either a knife or a screwdriver.

Police say he drove away in a white or silver Buick.

The investigation is still ongoing.