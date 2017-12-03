Another loss for Fox as Bears fall 15-14 to 49ers

CHICAGO (AP) When John Fox was hired to coach the Chicago Bears, general manager Ryan Pace said he was “a proven winner” and “the perfect man to lead our charge.”

Almost three years later, it’s not going very well. And it might not be going on for much longer.

Chicago managed just eight first downs and 147 yards of offense in its fifth straight loss on Sunday, falling 15-14 to the lowly San Francisco 49ers on five field goals by former Bears kicker Robbie Gould. Fox dropped to 12-32 in his third stop as an NFL head coach and is assured of a third consecutive losing season.