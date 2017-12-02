USF advances to NAIA National Championship after defeating Morningside, 43-36

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis Cougars will make back-to-back visits to Florida for the NAIA National Championship Game.

The Cougars defeated Morningside, 43-36 Saturday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Saint Francis won last year’s national championship by defeating Baker.

USF defeated Northwestern (Iowa) and Benedictine (Kansas) earlier in the NAIA Playoffs.

The 2017 62nd Annual NAIA National Championship Game is Dec. 16 at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla.

USF Quarterback Nick Ferrer was 20-31 with 274 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. Wideout Sean Boswell caught two touchdowns on 7 receptions and 133 yards receiving.

Justin Green carried the ball 33 times and amassed 234 yards. Green hit the endzone three times on the afternoon.

Stan Jackson intercepted a Morningside pass in the 4th quarter and scored a touchdown to help seal the victory.