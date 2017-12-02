Sandhill cranes making migration stop in Indiana marshes

MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Several thousand sandhill cranes have been roosting in rural northwestern Indiana as part of their annual fall migration.

More than 10,000 cranes a day have been counted at Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area. The marsh-filled wildlife area, about 40 miles southeast of Gary, has long been a pit stop for cranes as they migrate from late September through December.

Wildlife area manager Jim Bergens says the young cranes learn the migration route from their parents and each bird typically stays for a few weeks.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says the best time to see the cranes are around sunrise and about an hour before dusk.

