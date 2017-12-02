Police: Man’s body found in roll-off container at landfill

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are trying to determine how a man’s body found inside a roll-off container at a northeast Ohio construction landfill got there.

The body was discovered Friday morning at the Trumbull County landfill as a driver prepared to unload debris hauled from a construction site in Ravenna.

Law enforcement authorities say the fully clothed body is that of a white male in his 30s or 40s. They say he wasn’t working at the Ravenna site and that the driver made no stops between Ravenna and the landfill.

A Ravenna police captain says authorities have an idea who the man is but are awaiting confirmation from a county coroner.

Investigators say the death for now is being treated as a possible homicide.

