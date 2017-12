DETROIT (AP) — Police say a man has died after being shot in an elevator at a Detroit casino.

The shooting was not a random event at the Greektown Casino hotel. Police say an argument between two men started around 4 a.m. in a hotel room and continued in the elevator.

The victim was in his 20s. A 28-year-old man is in custody.

