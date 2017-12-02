Indiana Tech inaugurates 9th president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana is entering it’s ninth presidential era. Dr. Karl Einolf was inaugurated into the university’s presidency Saturday.

“Today was a wonderful day,” Einolf said. “An exciting day both for me personally, for my family and for Indiana Tech. This is our celebration. A way to celebrate our history and also think about our future.”

The Ph.D. in business and economics comes to Fort Wayne from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland. There he served as dean of the business school from 2012 to 2016 and as acting president of the university. His tenure as Indiana Tech president on July 1, 2017.

He said his vision for Indiana Tech is to enhance the educational experience.

“We have an opportunity here to grow our Fort Wayne campus and attract more residential students here at Indiana Tech,” he explained.

He also wants to serve the city of Fort Wayne.

“A message that I have for the Fort Wayne community is we want to be a strong partner in this community both educating young people to make them to be productive members of the community and work for businesses here and also to help those that are already working and help them further their careers and learn more and do new things to advance their careers,” he said.

Einolf said he’s standing on the shoulders of the eight presidents that came before him. Indiana Tech was founded by its first president in 1930.

