Indiana county eyes solar-powered trash compactors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Trash compactors powered by the sun could give a boost to waste collection in a southwestern Indiana county.

Vanderburgh County is investigating whether to rent or buy four solar-powered compactors equipped with a litter container on one side and a recycling container on the other.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the four containers could be rented for $43,000 over five years or purchased from another company for about $29,000.

Joe Ballard, the county’s solid waste management director, says he plans to check manufacturers of similar devices to determine if there are cheaper alternatives.

Ballard says the solar-powered bins can hold up to 150 gallons of trash by compacting waste. That means they would require collection no more than once a week.

