Fort Wayne Youtheatre to perform A Charlie Brown Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can now join Charlie Brown and the peanuts gang as they search for the real meaning of Christmas. The Fort Wayne Youtheatre is finishing a final week of preparations until they put the film on stage for audiences to enjoy.

Director of the production, Christopher Murphy, joined First News for a preview.

You can also enjoy Breakfast with Santa December 9th. It’s at 10am at First Presbyterian Theatre. Enjoy breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This includes fun for all ages, breakfast, visit/photo with Santa, meet and greet with the Peanuts gang, holiday sing-a-long, goodie bag and preferred seating tickets to “A Charlie Brown Christmas!.

You can see the performances at First Presbyterian Theatre on opening night Friday.