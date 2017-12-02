Early morning manhunt ends peacefully

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A manhunt that spanned two counties ended early Saturday morning after a man ran from police.

The incident started when police in DeKalb County tried to initiate a traffic stop around 4:30 a.m. Police said the driver, Nathan Conn, 37, took off, leading them on a chase.

Police said Conn eventually stopped near Coldwater and Fitch roads, just south of N. County Line Road in Allen County. That’s when he got out and ran into a nearby wooded area.

Officers from several departments searched the area using K9 units, a drone, and thermal imaging. They were able to locate the man in the woods and got him to surrender peacefully around 6 a.m.

Police took him to DeKalb County Jail and booked him for resisting and an outstanding warrant.

Police said the warrant is likely what caused the man to run. It’s not known what the warrant is related to at this time.

The incident is under investigation.