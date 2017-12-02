AIDS Memorial Quilt visits Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The internationally-know AIDS Memorial Quilt is on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.

It’s a time to reflect to honor those individuals, because the struggle they went through prior to their death was horrific.” Jeff Markley, the director of Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection said.

Six of the 50-thousand quilt sections are on the walls of the museum’s auditorium. Among those selected were sections with names of people from the Fort Wayne area who have died from AIDS.

“Time to reflect and time to celebrate where we are at today and the improvements we have and the opportunities for people who are HIV infected today to not develop AIDS and to not die from the disease,” Markley explained.

The quilt was planned out in 1987. 30 years later there is hope the disease can be controlled through education, prevention and treatment.

“It’s really important that we continue the fight, continue our efforts in the prevention arena so that maybe one day we will have an AIDS free generation,” Markley added.