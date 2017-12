NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Against North Side, the game went south. But versus New Haven it was a new day for Blackhawk Christian.

The Braves bounce back to beat a pressing Bulldogs squad in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week”, 70-67. Braves junior Frank Davidson led the way with 21 points.

Blackhawk Christian has a week off before facing Elkhart Christian on Friday. New Haven also has to wait to play against as they face Homestead next week on Saturday.