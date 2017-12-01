TRF announces 2018 parade theme

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Festival organizers announced the 2018 parade them.

And it’ll be a golden event.

“Golden Celebration – 50 Years of Fun!” was chosen as a way to showcase fun things to do in Fort Wayne.

“For 50 years, we have had the honor of celebrating the best that our city has to offer,” said Jack Hammer, Three Rivers Festival Executive Director. “We are inspired by our past and excited for what our future holds.”

Parade organizers said the 2018 parade focus is to make it exciting for all ages.

The annual parade regularly draws around 50,000 people downtown.

The 2018 parade is July 14 at 10 a.m.

Parade applications are due May 1.