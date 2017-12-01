Traffic stop leads to pot bust on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) A Nevada man was arrested Thursday near South Bend on the Indiana Toll Road after more than two pounds of pot was found in his vehicle after a state trooper pulled him over for several traffic violations.

According to Indiana State Police, Joseph Herbaugh, 23, was driving eastbound when he was pulled over. The trooper smelled the odor of marijuana and proceeded to search the vehicle where he found seven glass jars filled with what appeared to be marijuana.

Herbaugh was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession and dealing marijuana.