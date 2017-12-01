Three vehicles involved in US 30 crash

By Published:
Crash on U.S. 30 and South 800 East closed down one lane Friday night

FORT WAYNE (WANE)- One lane is closed on U.S. 30 after three vehicles were involved in a crash. The accident occurred at U.S. 30 and South 800 East.
A fireman on the scene said two semi-trucks and one car were involved. We know at least one person was airlifted to the hospital.
Indiana State Police are still investigating.

Related Posts