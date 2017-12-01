FORT WAYNE (WANE)- One lane is closed on U.S. 30 after three vehicles were involved in a crash. The accident occurred at U.S. 30 and South 800 East.
A fireman on the scene said two semi-trucks and one car were involved. We know at least one person was airlifted to the hospital.
Indiana State Police are still investigating.
Three vehicles involved in US 30 crash
FORT WAYNE (WANE)- One lane is closed on U.S. 30 after three vehicles were involved in a crash. The accident occurred at U.S. 30 and South 800 East.