Son who was arrested for mother’s death and released, re-arrested

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) The New Haven man arrested in connection to the beating death of his mother last week and later released has been rearrested – for allegedly trespassing at his late mother’s home.

Chad Ingram, 42, was jailed Friday morning for misdemeanor Criminal Trespass. A neighbor told NewsChannel 15 that Ingram was found at the 1616 Sherbrook Drive home of his slain mother, 61-year-old Heidi A. Colley early Friday.

It’s not clear what Ingram was doing at the home.

Colley’s body was found in her home around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, when police were called on a well-being check. They found her badly beaten body lying in a bedroom, in plain view of a couch where officers found her son, Ingram, seated and drinking alcohol from a bottle, according to police.

Ingram, who police said was too drunk to interview at the time, was arrested on a preliminary charge of felony domestic battery. Police said his hands appeared to have bruising on them.

Days later, though, Ingram was released from Allen County Lockup after the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office failed to file formal charges against him within 72 hours, as required by state law. He was still considered a ‘person of interest’ in the police department’s investigation and prosecutors kept the potential for formal charges on the table.