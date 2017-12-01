Psychiatric evaluation ordered for 85-year-old charged with shooting wife

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) The 85-year-old man charged with shooting his 81-year-old wife will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 1500 block of Henney Street in Angola on August 31. Officers were met at the door of the house by Samuel Ford. According to police he said he shot his wife Dorsey. She was found in the garage of the home suffering from apparent, non-life threatening, gunshot wounds.

Samuel Ford was formally charged with Attempted Murder in court the following day.

According to court records, he was back in court on Monday, where a psychiatric evaluation was ordered. Further hearings were put on-hold pending expert opinions.