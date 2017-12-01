Prosecutor to discuss October police shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has called a press conference to discuss an October police action shooting of a man who later died.

Prosecutor Karen Richards is expected to discuss whether her office will file criminal charges against Fort Wayne Police Officer Sage A. Knopp for the Oct. 27 shooting of 53-year-old Jeffrey Daniel Jones inside a home in the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive. Jones was hospitalized for a time before being released to the Allen County Jail, but died Nov. 16 after suffering a medical emergency.

It’s not clear what happened or if his death was related to the shooting. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said after Jones’ death that his cause and manner of death were “pending.”

Around 4:30 p.m. that late October day, police were called to the Elmdale Drive home on a report of a domestic disturbance with weapons. Officers went inside the home and tried to resolve some sort of situation involving Jones, but he reportedly resisted and began to fight with police, according to a report. During the altercation, officers were knocked to the ground.

It was at that point that police said, with at least one officer on the ground, Knopp fired and struck Jones.

Jones was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The officers were also taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

Knopp was placed on paid administrative leave. She returned to regular duty status on Nov. 5.

Jones, meanwhile, had been charged with criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon and two counts of resisting law enforcement can causing injury.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Indiana State Police had been investigating the shooting.

NewsChannel 15 will have a crew at Friday's 1:30 p.m. press conference.