Police: Fort Wayne man leads officers on chase from Ohio to Indiana

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WANE) A Fort Wayne man is facing felony charges after police say he led officers on a chase Thursday morning that reached speeds of over 90 mph that began in Mercer County, Ohio and ended in Decatur, Indiana.

The chase began just after 10 a.m. according to the Rockford Police Department after an officer got a call regarding a man who was slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at a grocery store.

The man drove off after the officer made contact with him and he sped west on U.S. 33 towards Indiana. Once in Indiana, police deployed stop sticks at the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 27 in Decatur, The driver managed to avoid the stop sticks, however a short time later he stopped the vehicle and police took him into custody.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Nathan Newsom. He was taken back to Mercer County where he’s expected to face felony charges related to the chase narcotics and other items that police discovered.

In addition to the Rockford Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Decatur Police Department and Indiana State Police also took part.