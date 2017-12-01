Police find drugs in dual raids

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a collection of Auburn residents on drug charges after tipped off about drug activity at the historic Auburn Hotel and a downtown Auburn apartment building.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, Auburn Police conducted a drug-related investigation at the Auburn Hotel at 301 S. Main St. and an apartment building at the northeast corner of Main and 11th streets in downtown Auburn. According to a media release, police received numerous tips about drug activity at the locations.

During the dual raids, police found “numerous” illegal drugs, items of paraphernalia, and other drug-related items, the release said. Police did not say what type of drugs were seized.

Arrested were:

Joseph A Revard, 35, of Auburn on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Dealing Meth

Heath D. Terhune, 41, of Auburn on charges of Possession of Meth and Dealing Meth

Kimberly A. Rowe, 30, of Auburn on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana and Dealing Meth

Charges are pending against Kathleen M. Realmuto, 35, of Auburn for Drug Possession and Criminal Mischief, and Gregory W. Custer, 46, of Auburn for Drug Possession. Two others were detained but released with charges to be filed, police said.