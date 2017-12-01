No bomb: ‘Suspicious’ package was discarded clothes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A “suspicious package” that brought out bomb technicians to a downtown Fort Wayne street turned out to be a bag of clothes.

Police were called around 3:15 p.m. to Harrison Street between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street on a report of a “suspicious package” there. Officers arrived at the scene and found a bag along the roadway, near a parked vehicle.

Investigators at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that someone had driven up and tossed out a bag from their vehicle, then drove off. An investigation found that the bag contained only clothes.

It’s not clear who the person was or why they discarded the bag.

Police blocked off Harrison Street between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street to investigate. A drone was used by officers.

No nearby buildings were evacuated during the investigation.