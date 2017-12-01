Live Doppler 15 Fury Winter Outlook 2017-2018

December 1 marks the first day of meteorological winter, which is the 3-month period of winter weather record-keeping that runs through the end of February.

As the days counted down to the start of the season, the meteorologists of the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team formulated their outlook for the winter season ahead. Their analysis points to the La Niña weather pattern as the main influence on our weather for December-February.

By examining 10 other weak La Niña winters, it appears more likely that the region will experience average daily temperatures that will be near or above average and precipitation amounts that will also be near or above average. Of course, the type of precipitation we see (rain, snow, ice, etc.) will be determined by our atmospheric temperatures at the time the precipitation falls. As a result, it’s difficult to determine how much of each type we’ll see during the winter months.

No measurable amounts of snow had fallen yet in Fort Wayne through December 1. However, with an expected surge of cold air coming during the first weeks of the month, all we’ll need is a little moisture to produce the first accumulating snowfall of the season.

Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri provides additional analysis on the winter outlook in the video posted along with this story.