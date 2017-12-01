Lemon named G League Player of the Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today guard Walt Lemon Jr. was named NBA G League Player of the Month for November.

Lemon Jr. averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.7 steals in 41.5 minutes per contest through the first nine games of the 2017-18 season.

The Chicago-native currently ranks among the best in the G League, including second in minutes played, third in steals and fourth in points per game.

His 37 points and nine rebounds on Nov. 26 against Northern Arizona were career-high totals. He added 12 assists on Tuesday at Wisconsin and five steals against Delaware on Nov. 18, which were also single-game career-high numbers.

Lemon Jr. averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his 2015-16 stint with Fort Wayne.

The Mad Ants return to action Saturday night at home against the Westchester Knicks. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET.

With a win, Fort Wayne would extend its current winning streak to nine games, which would set a new franchise record.