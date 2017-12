Free Friday | Fun weekend activities

Below are some fun, free events you can do Friday and Saturday.

Christmas Tree Shows

Jefferson Pointe

Dec. 1st at 6-11 p.m.

Every half-hour

Holiday Movie Night with Santa

3801 W. Ferguson Rd. Ste 209

Smith Field Airport

Free Admission (New Toy Donation)

Dec. 1st at 5-8:30 p.m.

First Friday Readings

1612 Sherman Blvd.

Three Rivers Natural Co-op

Dec. 1st at 7:30-9 p.m.

Video Game Tournament

2201 Sherman Blvd.

Little Turtle Library

Super Mario Kart 8

Dec. 2nd at 1-5 p.m.

Art on Broadway: Holiday Edition

1124 Broadway

Dec. 2nd at 5-8 p.m.

Free

Pop-up vendors, food & drinks

(260) 417-5925