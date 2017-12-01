Driver crawls out of van after colliding with tree

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) An 18-year-old Spencerville man suffered injuries after the van he was driving struck a tree around noon Friday in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Adam J. York was going north on County Road 35 and as he approached the intersection with County Road 60 he started to slow down. He then lost control and the Pontiac minivan left the road and hit a tree in the yard of a home located at 6215 County Road 35.

Witnesses told police they saw the van start to shake before it left the roadway and rolled onto its top. York was able to crawl from the wreckage before emergency responders arrived. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.