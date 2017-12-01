Adam Solarczyk is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist for WANE-TV. He joined NewsChannel 15 in November of 2017.

His interest in weather began at a young age in Memphis, TN on the outskirts of tornado alley. The frequent severe weather drew his curiosity and after moving just outside of Detroit, MI his passion just grew stronger after several snow storms.

Adam attended Central Michigan University where he graduated with a degree in Meteorology. During his time at CMU, Adam was very involved with the live student- run news program, News Central 34, where he served as a meteorologist for two years.

Before making his way to Fort Wayne, Adam spent two years in San Angelo, TX at KLST-TV, where he was the Morning and Noon Meteorologist for two years. While in San Angelo, Adam saw many different types of weather from days of scorching heat, to severe storms and even some snow.

When he isn’t watching the weather, Adam is an avid sports fan and enjoys playing golf and tennis, among other sports.

If you have any weather questions or any great weather pictures please send them to Adam at adam.solarczyk@wane.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.