12/1 Highlight Zone – First Night For Hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday marked the first night for hoops this season the Highlight Zone and it did not disappoint, especially in the “Game of the Week” where 1A no. 4 Blackhawk Christian edged host New Haven 70-67 at Armstrong Arena.

Blackhawk was led by Frank Davidson’s 21 points while Kyle Zurbach added 17, Drake Thompson 12, and Jalan Mull 11.

At By Hey Arena 4A no. 2 North Side played without standout junior Keion Brooks Jr. – he’s been battling illness all week – but Austin Boucher scored 16, Brandan Johnson 15, and Lucas Kroft 13 as the Legends bested visiting DeKalb 56-41. Logan Kruse led the Barons with 13.

At the Tigers Den in Warsaw it was visiting Homestead over Warsaw 56-38. Grant Raber led the Spartans with 16 points while Sam Buck added 12 and Onye Ezeakudo 10.

Concordia bested Canterbury 68-48 behind 15 points from Adam Gottschalk. Braydon Pearson added 14 points and 10 boards for the Cadets. Will Shank led the Cavs with 14 points while Noah Drapala and Noah Wolfe each tallied 12 points.

At Bob Straight Court Huntington North topped visiting Southwood in a close one 49-46.

Fans at Paul Bateman Gymnasium saw East Noble top rival Garrett 53-21.

In Monroeville it was Lane Reed’s bucket with 0.9 second left that lifted Leo over Heritage 39-38. Jeremy Davison and Luke Stoller led Leo with 10 points each while Abram Beard led the Patriots with 16 points.

At “The Hanger” in Monroe it was Adams Central over ACAC rival Southern Wells 69-41.

Down in Bluffton it was South Adams over the Tigers 56-53. Lars In’t Groen led the Starfires with 17 while Kody Fike had 12 and Spencer Clark 11. Max Corle led Bluffton with 16 while Gavin King added 11.

Angola opened NECC play with a road win at Central Noble as Ed Bentley’s team won 55-40 over the Cougars in Albion.

In girls action it was 3A no. 7 Angola knocking off 2A no. 6 Central Noble 46-30.

Defending state champ Homestead held off hard-charging Carroll 53-52. Sylare Starks scored 17 to lead the Spartans while Haley Swing added 13 and Sydney Graber 10. Laney Steckler led Carroll with 16 points.

Reigning OPS Team of the Week Northrop moved to 7-0 with a 66-59 win over 3A no. 10 Bishop Dwenger.

At Kilmer Court it was South Side over rival Snider 66-43. Taniece Chapman had 16 points and 9 rebound while Mikeba Jones had 15 points for South Side.

3A no. 8 Concordia earned an 83-16 win at Wayne on Friday. Carissa Garcia led the Cadets with 32 points while CC Calloway added 13. Mya Jackson led the Generals with 9 points.

At Bishop Luers the host Knights defeated North Side 61-27. Lydia Reimbold scored 26 to lead the Knights while Kathryn Knapke added 16.