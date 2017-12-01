12/1 Fill It Up All-Stars: Concordia’s Garcia, Blackhawk’s Davidson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the third year in a row Phil’s One Stop and Marathon are teaming up with the Highlight Zone to honor a girl and a boy each week that filled up the stat sheet and led their team to a win as “Fill It Up All-Stars.”

Your first winners of the basketball season are Concordia’s Carissa Garcia and Blackhawk Christian’s Frank Davidson.

Garcia, a junior, scored 32 points as 3A no. 8 Concordia topped Wayne 83-16.

Davidson, a junior, tallied 21 points as 1A no. 4 Blackhawk Christian bested New Haven 70-67 in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Both Carissa and Frank will receive a Fill It Up All-Stars t-shirt courtesy of Phil’s One Stop and Marathon.

Check back to the Highlight Zone next Friday night to see who wins next week!