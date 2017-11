FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Cougars were down 20-0 – but they never did get down on themselves.

St. Francis rallied from the deficit in the postseason against Morningside last year to advance and ultimately win the NAIA National Championship. Now they face the same team with the winner going to Daytona for the title game. Kickoff on Saturday is set for noon.

That win was also extra special for Kevin Donley as it marked his 300th victory as a head coach.