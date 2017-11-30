Police searching for Subway store robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who they say held up a Waynedale Subway eatery earlier this month.

Police were called around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, to the Subway at 7002 Bluffton Road on a report of a robbery there. Officers arrived to find an employee of the store “viably shaken and nervous,” according to a police report.

At the restaurant, the employee told police that a man walked into the restaurant and ordered a 6-inch sandwich. As the employee was about to ring up the order, he said the man told him, “I don’t want to hurt you … open the register, give me all the cash,” according to the report.

The employee said the man then pulled out a folding pocket knife from his pants pocket, the report said.

The employee said he then took out cash and placed it in a bag with the sandwich he made and handed it to the man. The man then walked away from the restaurant, the report said.

Police called in a K-9 to try to track the suspect, but it failed.

The man was described as a white man, aged 30-40 and 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-8, with a “five o’clock shadow” or beard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.