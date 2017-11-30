Police: Kokomo man fatally shot by 11-year-old

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A juvenile has been detained in connection with the fatal shooting of a Kokomo man.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 5200 block of Ojibway Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered 28-year-old Randall Rogers with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say an investigation revealed that 11-year-old shot Rogers. The juvenile, who police say lived at the same address and was a relative of Rogers, was taken to the Kinsey Youth Center for what police described as “a Delinquent Act that would be Voluntary Manslaughter, if the crime was committed by an adult.”