FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pacers rookie forward Ike Anigbogu is heading the Mad Ants for the second time this season.

The Pacers officially assigned the 19-year old to Fort Wanye on Wednesday.

Anigbogu played two games for the Ants earlier this season, averaging 12 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Ants play their next game Saturday at home against Westchester at 7 p.m.