Indiana Attorney General Hill calls for delay of trucking ELD mandate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is calling for a delay in the implementation of new requirements for commercial truck drivers aimed at improving safety that are set to take place on December 18.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is requiring most motor carriers and commercial drivers who are currently required to maintain records of duty status to equip their rigs with Electronic Logging Devices or ELDs which take the place of paper logs. The ELD mandate was part of the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act passed by Congress in 2012.

According to the FMCSA, an ELD synchronizes with a truck’s engine to automatically record driving time, for easier, more accurate hours of service. It also intended to prevent the falsification of logs by drivers who want to skirt the hours of service rule defined in most part by the following example provided by the FMCSA:

You have had 10 continuous hours off and you come to work at 6:00 a.m. You must not drive your truck after 8:00 p.m. that evening, which is 14 hours later. You may do other work after 8:00 p.m., but you cannot do any more driving until you have taken another 10 consecutive hours off, or the equivalent of at least 10 consecutive hours off duty.

Attorney General Hill believes the ELD mandate would place “undue burdens on drivers and operators” and he outlined his concerns in a letter to the FMCSA where he states that approximately one of every 14 jobs in Indiana is related to the trucking industry. Hill also doesn’t like the fact that manufacturers “self-certify” ELDs to comply with government standards. The letter states that Read his complete letter here.

Hill also indicated his department is collaborating with other state agencies to make sure truckers and trucking companies are aware of the new regulations. A handout has also been created with details of the ELD regulations which can be seen below.