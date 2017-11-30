Holiday Train to pass through area

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug through the area late Thursday or early Friday.

The train, decked out in lights on each of its cars and engine, is expected to pass through sometime between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to Canadian Pacific. It will travel on the Norfolk Southern line from Toledo to Bryan, Ohio, Edgerton, Ohio, Butler, Waterloo, Corunna, Kendallville, Ligonier and west.

The town of Waterloo has planned a party at its historic depot at 10 p.m. for residents to watch the train pass by.

The train will not stop in the area.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train aims to raise food and funds for local food banks across Canada and the U.S. With two routes – Canadian and U.S. – the brightly colored trains travel coast to coast with stops along the way to perform for holiday songs and take in donations.

The train is making its way from a performance in Windsor, Ontario, Canada Thursday afternoon to another show Saturday afternoon in Gurnee, Illinois, just north of Chicago.

All told, the CP Holiday Train’s U.S. route travels some 2,500 miles from Saratoga Springs, New York to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with stops in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota in between.

To track the train in real-time, CLICK HERE.