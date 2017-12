NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – It’s size versus speed.

New Haven will meet Blackhawk Christian in the in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The Bulldogs scored 94 points in their season opener and love to push the pace. The Braves can score in bunches too but they prefer to do it on the inside with 6-foot-9-inch freshman Caleb Furst and others.

We’ll have full coverage of New Haven versus Blackhawk Christian on Friday night in the Highlight Zone.