Fort Wayne MBB Takes Non-League Game Over IU Kokomo 99-63

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne men’s hoops earned a 99-63 non-league win over IU Kokomo on Thursday (Nov. 30) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Six Mastodons finished in double-digits including Jordon King who recorded a career-high 17 points.

Bryson Scott entered the game needing 13 points to reach 1,000 for his collegiate career. The Purdue transfer and Fort Wayne native scored exactly 13 points.

John Konchar totaled 12 points with three assists. Freshman Jairus Stevens had the best night of his young career with 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Kason Harrell and Xzavier Taylor both recorded 10 points. Taylor did it on 5-of-5 shooting.

Fort Wayne took over the game with a 16-0 run late in the first half. The ‘Dons went 7-of-9 from the floor and forced seven IU Kokomo turnovers in the stretch.

For the game, Fort Wayne shot 56.9 percent from the floor, and limited IU Kokomo to 36.9 percent shooting.

All 12 players recorded a field goal. Fort Wayne held a 31-2 edge in fast break points.

The ‘Dons improve to 5-3 with the victory.

Fort Wayne is back in action on Sunday (Dec. 3) when Ohio Valley Conference member SIUE comes to the Summit City. Tip at the Coliseum is set for 2 p.m. in the matchup of two former Division II conference rivals.