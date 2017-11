FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two-time defending NAIA national champ proved to be too much for Saint Francis on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Center as the 4th-ranked Knights bested 17th-ranked Saint Francis 68-60.

Homestead grad Savannah Buck led USF with 13 points while Kara Gerka added 11.

USF falls to 6-3 overall and 1-1 in Crossroads League play.