Debate: Should guns be allowed in the Indiana Statehouse?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Do you think guns should be allowed in the Statehouse? Right now, lawmakers and some staff can legally carry inside, but one lawmaker says he has worried about what could happen

State Representative Jim Lucas (R) District 69 isn’t afraid to tell you, he packs heat legally inside the Statehouse.

“I think everybody knows I do,” He said, talking about legally carrying a handgun into the Statehouse “I can’t speak for my staffers, that’s a personal decision.”

Now, his staffers can too. This Spring, legislators passed a bill that allows more than 470 legislative employees to carry a firearm inside the Statehouse, with a valid permit. Lawmakers already could.

State Rep Jim Lucas said “I think every innocent lawful person should be able to carry inside the Statehouse. I mean, that’s the people’s house. If any constitutional right should be recognized, and protected, it should be in the people’s house.”

Both the House and Senate policies state employees cannot bring handguns into any meeting related to personnel matters, including evaluations, disciplinary action and human resource discussions.

State Senator Greg Taylor (D) District 33 said “If we want to protect our staff, which I definitely do, we can find a better way to do it, rather than have them carry a firearm into the Statehouse.”

State Senator Taylor said he’s concerned about the possibility of an influx of guns here inside the Statehouse once the sessions begins in January.”

State Senator Greg Taylor said He doesn’t know every staffer at the Statehouse, and arming them concerns him.

State Senator Greg Taylor said ” I could say something at the podium that they don’t necessarily agree about and they could be some problem that they’re having that they could try to take it out in a situation in which I have to defend myself. I don’t want to be put in that situation inside the Statehouse.”

We asked State Senator Taylor if he carries a gun inside.

State Sen Taylor said “I have not decided whether or not I’m going to carry a firearm, I’ll be honest with you. It’s something that is a concern to me.”

Lucas said the measure it well placed.

“The bottom line is, I’m going to point to our Constitutional rights,” Lucas said.

Under the measure, those staffers can also be disciplined for “reckless behavior with a handgun, including accidental discharge or open carry of a handgun.”